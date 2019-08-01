NORTHUMBERLAND - Jeanette Marie Latsha, 87, of 152 12th St., passed away in her home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

She was born in Mount Carmel, April 8, 1932, a daughter of the late George L. and Julia (Lubeski) Darstein.

She attended Coal Township High School.

On Jan. 3, 1949, she married William G. Latsha, who preceded her in death.

Jeanette was a member of Grace Chapel in Shamokin.

She worked as a medical assistant for Dr. DelCastillo.

Jeanette is survived by a son, William Latsha and his wife, Kim; four daughters, Mary Owens and her husband, Alan, Julie Costik, Pam Hood and her husband, David, and Beth Fegley and her husband, Rob; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Irene Buczeski and her husband, Bob, of Shamokin, and Jean Neumeister, of Shamokin.

Along with her husband and parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Burrell.

LATSHA - Jeanette Marie Latsha, 87, of 152 12th St., Northumberland. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Grace Chapel, 126 Airport Road, Shamokin, with Pastor Alan Lengelli, officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service in Grace Chapel from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held following the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Chapel, 126 Airport Road, Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.