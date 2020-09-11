ELYSBURG - Jeanne M. Shutt, 93, of 175 Orange St., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, and will be buried Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, surrounded by her granddaughter and loved ones.

She was born in Shamokin, Jan. 2, 1927, a daughter of the late Robert E. and Gertrude L. Malick. She spent her early years living in Shamokin and resided in Elysburg since 1952.

She was a graduate of Shamokin High School, Class of 1944, for whom she served as treasurer. She attended Penn State following high school for two years. She graduated from Bloomsburg University in 1963, with a bachelor's degree in elementary education.

On April 14, 1946, she married William L. Shutt, who served in the U.S. Navy, with whom she celebrated their 51st anniversary before Bill's death, Dec. 1, 1997.

Jeanne was a teacher with the Shamokin Area School District for 26 years, spending her entire career teaching fourth grade.

She was a charter member of the Ralpho Township Public Library and served as a board member for many years.

She enjoyed doing needlework, knitting, crocheting, playing bridge, was an avid reader, Phillies fan and enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren.

Jeanne was a member of the Elysburg United Methodist Church, Pennsylvania School Employees Retirement System, Northumberland County Retired Teachers, Shamokin Area Retired Teachers and was a member of the 24 Club (bridge) for many years.

Survivors include a son, Richard and daughter-in-law, Jennifer, of Litiz; a granddaughter, Jennifer Shutt Marks and her husband, Christopher, of Northumberland; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Nicholas Marks; four nieces, Linda Malick, of Florida, Debbie Vogal, of Florida, Leslie Lavie, of Montana, and Stephanie Lavie, of California; and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard C. Malick; and a sister, Miriam "Mitzie" Brennan.

A funeral service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to PSSA William L. Shutt Scholarship, P.O. Box 327, Elysburg 17824. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.