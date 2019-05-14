SHAMOKIN - Jeffery A. Geist, 61, 216 E. Cameron St., passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, suddenly in his home.

He was born in Shamokin on Aug. 18, 1957, a son of Ronald William and Dolores (Farland) Geist.

He was a 1975 graduate of Lincoln Area High School.

Jeffery was in the United States Air Force from 1973 to 1980 and was stationed on Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota.

He worked for 15 years at Penn Field Gas as a pipe fitter, then went on to Anthracite Textile mills for 14 years.

Jeffery is survived by his mother, Dolores Geist, of Shamokin; a son, Clinton Geist and his significant other, Karrie Ann; three granddaughters, Alexa, Allie and Sophie; one grandson, Jordyn; two brothers, Ronald Geist Jr. and John Geist, both of Shamokin; an uncle, Randy Geist and his wife, Cathy; a step-son, Lawrence Beaver; and a step-daughter, Jessica Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Geist; his companion, Tina Beaver; and a sister, Sally Beck.

GEIST - Jeffery A. Geist, 61, of 216 E. Cameron St., Shamokin. Celebrations of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.