SHAMOKIN - Jerome J. "Jerry" Sopp, 67, of East Cameron Township, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 17, 1952, in Coal Township, a son of the late Michael and Eugenia (Karpiak) Sopp.

Jerry was a 1970 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School, Coal Township.

He married the former Cynthia Tobias, who survives.

For a time, he was employed at the former Shamokin Packing Co. and later worked as a car salesman.

Jerry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He liked car racing, and enjoyed making soupies, sausage and kielbasa.

He was a member of Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Church, Shamokin, East Cameron Fire Co. and West Cameron Nimrods.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, Cynthia, include a daughter, Jenna Sopp, of Allentown; two brothers, Michael Sopp Jr., of Ranshaw, and David Sopp, of Shamokin; a sister, Alexandra "Sandy" Moratelli, of Elysburg; and nieces and nephews.

###

SOPP - Jerome J. "Jerry" Sopp, 67, of East Cameron Township. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Mykola Ivanov presiding. Interment will follow in Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Coal Township. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.