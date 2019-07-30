COAL TOWNSHIP - Jerome "Jerry" M. Blasko, 97, of 61 Sherman St., passed away peacefully Saturday morning, July 27, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital with his daughter Karen by his side.

He was born Aug. 20, 1921, in Coal Township, a son of the late Frank and Julia (Splitt) Blasko.

Jerry graduated from Coal Township High School in 1939 and attended nursing school from 1940 to 1943. He then enrolled in Wilkes University in 1954, graduating with his Bachelor of Science in nursing education in 1956.

Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army and entered active duty Nov. 22, 1944. He served as a surgical technician and Co. D 25th Medical Bn. APO 25. During his enlistment, he received the following medals and ribbons: Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Japan), Army Commendation Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon and World War Victory Ribbon. He received an honorable discharge from Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Nov. 8, 1946.

On Nov. 24, 1943, he married Elsie Groblewski. They shared 36 years of marriage.

After losing Elsie, he later married on March 3, 1984, to Clara Coleman, who survives.

Jerry was one of the first male nurses in the area when he began working at Danville State Hospital in 1940, from which he retired after 35 years of service. A man full of spunk and drive, Jerry continued to work part time post-retirement at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Red Cross Blood Mobile for many years.

He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Jerry loved his family without measure, dedicating his entire life to the happiness of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

To know Jerry was to love him; his vigorous spirit kept him young at heart. At the age of 90, he was a 5K and just one month ago, he was swinging a golf club with his grandsons Bob and Matt, whom he taught the game of golf. He was an active man who kept busy traveling, fishing, bowling and golfing.

Jerry would wish for his family and loved ones to find solace in our cherished memories of him. During his lifetime, his eyes saw millions of extraordinary things, but the thousands of eyes looking back at him saw one extraordinary man.

Jerry left behind a large family, including his wife, Clara; daughters, Rosanne Woodley and her husband, Robert, of Bloomsburg, and Karen Haile and her husband, Robert, of Sunbury; stepdaughters, Joanne Mertz and her husband, Kenny, of Coal Township, Shirley Golden and her husband, Bill, of Elysburg, and Nancy Jarosky, of Florida; stepson, Dewayne Coleman and his wife, Tina, of Elysburg; six grandchildren, Robert Woodley and his wife, Charlene, Kevin Woodley and his wife, Stacy, Leanne Roughton and her husband, Rick, Robert Haile and his wife, Kristin, Matthew Haile and his wife, Dana, and Angela Bailey and her husband, Jason; 14 great-grandchildren, Robyn Alwi, Geena, Mary, Joshua, Sarah and Grace Woodley, Chloe and Ethan Roughton, Brinley, Harper, Bobby and Lucas Haile and Joanna and Jason Bailey; one great-great-grandchildren, Luminara Foreman. Together with Clara's children, they shared 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clem and Daniel Blasko.

BLASKO - Jerome "Jerry" M. Blasko, 97, of 61 Sherman St., Coal Township. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. Those wishing to attend the Mass of Christian Burial are asked to meet at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, at 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township.