MOUNT CARMEL - Jesse Lee Miller, 30, of South Poplar Street, Mount Carmel, died Sept. 17, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital East.

He was born Oct. 24, 1988, in Danville, a son of Robert Miller and Lori (Snyder) Winder.

Jesse was a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, Class of 2007.

He was employed as an assembler at MI Windows and Doors in Hegins.

Jesse loved staying fit and going to the gym. He took pride in his Subaru and always kept it looking and running its best. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

If Jesse was not at work, he was hard to keep track of, keeping busy with his DJ business, "DJ JESSE" or delivering bread for Walmart. He would always lend a helping hand whether helping a friend move or working with underprivileged people helping them make a better life.

Being around Jesse was always fun. He had a way of making you laugh all the time. You never knew what his next comment would be. He was a sensitive, loving, caring, crazy kind of person. He held a special place in his heart for all his nieces and nephews. When they were around, you could find them and Jesse horsing around or in a wrestling match with all of them at the same time. He was loved by everyone.

Jesse is survived by his mother, Lori Winder; father, Robert Miller; and step-father, Thomas Winder; his children, Trinity, Kierah and Alec Miller and his fiancee, Lynnsay Seedor; two brothers, Robert Miller Jr. and Chris Share and his wife, Nicole; and seven sisters, Cristi Ulrich, Candi Schiccatano, Shey Miller, Sheila Harris, Lori Rath, Courtney Winder and Tara Winder; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Travis and Lee Winder, his maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.

MILLER - Jesse Lee Miller, 30, of South Poplar Street, Mount Carmel. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23 at Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m., with the Rev. David Butler officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family, In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the funeral home, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin 17872, to help defray the cost of the funeral.