COAL TOWNSHIP - Jill Marie Quinn, 47, of 1710 W. Lynn St., passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center, Hershey.

She was born in Williamsport on Nov. 21, 1971, a daughter of William and Dianna (Fry) Hiller, who survive.

In 1990, Jill graduated from Montoursville Area High School and went on to earn her associate degree at Williamsport Area Community College.

On July 9, 2016, she married Ryan W. Quinn on her family's farm in Montoursville.

She worked as an executive staff assistant at the Department of Homeland Security Field Office in Philadelphia.

Folks, just so you know, I don't care one thing about this obituary! If it wasn't for my sweet and loving husband, who is a history and genealogy buff and is probably making an argument for posterity's sake, I would say, save the ink.

So, since we're at it, here it is. You're all likely waiting for the next line to be some great epiphany; well, it's not. It's simple.

I love my life! I work hard and I play hard and lived my life with no regrets and to the fullest. In other words, I enjoy being and feeling happy!

When I was younger, I admit I was a bit wild, a true '80s girl. My friends mean the world to me, and I love them dearly. I am blessed to have three very close girlfriends, whom I've shared a lifetime of fun memories and adventures. Girls, I truly love every minute of our time together. Truly! Thank you for being with me every step of the way. I love you, Bert, Jenn and Michele.

I love my family. My wonderful and loving parents, I can't thank you enough. I love you both so very much.

Know that I'll always be with you. OK, mom and dad? To my big brother and sister and to my amazing and loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family, who affectionately refer to me as "Aunt Honey," I'll always be there. I'm always with you. You know we have more laughs than any other family we know when we're together. So keep on laughing and smiling. I love you all so much.

To my in-laws, you welcomed me into your family with open arms and made me feel loved and appreciated. Thank you for raising such a genuinely good man. I love you all and was blessed to have your love and support.

Thank you especially for taking care of my two beautiful dogs, which I love so much.

To my beautiful and wonderful friends and neighbors in Shamokin, I had lots of fun and laughs and I valued your kindness and friendships more than you know.

To my friends, colleagues and former co-workers in Williamsport and, especially, at the Allenwood office, thank you for all the good times and memories over the years. It was sometimes a handful, but well worth its weight in gold for the many bonds of friendships I am blessed with.

To my Philadelphia office friends and colleagues, if you only knew how much I really, really wished I could have stayed longer; thank you all so very much for an amazing experience. I will miss you!

To my dear husband, Ryan, my handsome, sweet and loving man; you are the shining star of my life, my lover, my best friend and the love of my life. I waited a long time for you, Ryan! We've only just begun our journey together, and six years isn't near long enough. I do wish we had more time, "my luv," I truly do. We have so many beautiful and wonderful moments together and just think of all the fond memories we had. Thank you for loving me, and especially for caring for me during this past year. Thank you for standing by me and comforting me when things got rough. I love you so very much, Ryan, and I will miss you dearly, my darling.

Well, now that I'm crying, let's get on with it.

To all who read this, enjoy your time together with your loved ones, family and friends. Cherish the moments you share. More importantly, value your life. It's yours to enjoy.

I love and value you all, so very much. Cheers!

Jill

In addition to her husband and parents, Jill is survived by a brother, Todd Hiller and his wife, Peggy, of Allenwood; a sister, Jennie Borek and her husband, Wally, of Hughesville; three nephews, Jake Hiller and his wife, Ashley, of Watsontown, Jim Hiller, of Allenwood, and Adam Borek and his wife, Rachel, of Muncy; three nieces, Emily Hiller, of Allenwood, Pam Armstrong and her husband, Zachary, of New Columbia, and Hollie DeSilva and her husband, Jake, of Massachusetts; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

QUINN - Jill Marie Quinn, 47, of 1710 W. Lynn St., Coal Township. A funeral service will be held later at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.