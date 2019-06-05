LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. - Jim Bamford, 59, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Laguna Niguel, California.

Jim was born Oct. 13, 1959, in Shamokin, a son of the late James D. Bamford, and Marie (Bogetti) Bamford, of Huntington Beach, California.

Jim was a 1977 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, of Laguna Niguel, California, and their children, Megan and Matthew; his mother, Marie; brothers, Mick and Joe; sisters, Donna, Patti and Judi; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

BAMFORD - Jim Bamford, of Laguna Niguel, California, and formerly of Shamokin. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, Dana Point, California. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Jim through donations to Our Lady of Lourdes or the JimmyV Foundation. The link to his memorial-giving page is http://jimmyv.convio.net/site/TR/PersonalFundraising/General?px=1710802&pg=personal&fr_id=1480.