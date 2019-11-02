GREENVILLE, South Carolina - Loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend to many, Jo Ann G. (Michetti) Gonsar-Scull, 74, a resident of Taylors, South Carolina, died at home surrounded by family Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, of multiple myeloma.

She was born at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Sept. 8, 1945, a daughter of the late Clara E. (Reitz) Michetti and Joseph C. Michetti Sr.

Jo Ann was a graduate of the Trevorton High School, Class of 1963. She received a nursing degree from Geisinger Medical Center School of Nursing in 1966; a Bachelor of Science in education from Mansfield University in 1971; and a Master of Science in education from Bloomsburg University in 1985.

She was married to the late Terry L. Gonsar, in 1967, who preceded her in death in 1979, and married Carl K. Scull in 1997.

She was a licensed R.N. in Pennsylvania and South Carolina, and became a school nurse and nursing coordinator for the Shamokin Area, Midd-West, Shikellamy and Greenville County school districts prior to working as a pediatric nurse at A Child's Haven clinic in Greenville, where she worked until her retirement.

Among her many gifts and talents were her constant caring, kindness, education and ministry to others, for which she will be remembered. Always one to remain busy and continue learning, she enjoyed nature and gardening which culminated in a Master Gardener certification. Jo Ann treasured travel with family and friends, including numerous cruises with her husband and family members. She participated in book clubs with friends, served as a Stephen Minister and was a recent graduate of Education for Ministry (EfM), all of which brought her great joy and fulfillment.

In addition to her husband, Jo Ann is survived by a daughter, Kristin A. Gonsar, of San Francisco (Bennett Shen); a son, Scott D. Gonsar, of Seattle, (ShaiLee Gonsar); three grandchildren, Ian L. Shen, Elliott B. Gonsar and Riley Brahs; a brother, Joseph C. Michetti Jr. (Ruby Michetti); a brother-in-law, Dale W. Gonsar (Joyce Gonsar); a nephew, Antonio Michetti (Jane); nieces, Jennifer D'Lima (Neil), Rosalynda Crichton (Stuart), Angelina Michetti (Marc Scott), Maria Malfara (Damien), Yolanda Michetti (Darren Stonecypher) and their families; two stepsons, Daniel Scull and Roger Scull; along with many extended family and friends from her Pennsylvania and Greenville communities, all of whom will miss her deeply.

She was preceded in death by a brother, David A. Michetti.

The family is grateful to her many extended family, friends, medical providers, caregivers and the St. Peter's community for her care and companionship throughout the years.

GONSAR-SCULL - Jo Ann G. (Michetti) Gonsar-Scull, 74, a resident of Taylors, South Carolina. A memorial service was held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Greenville, South Carolina, where Jo Ann was an active and beloved member. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the United Lutheran Church, 167 Seven Points Road, Sunbury, followed by interment at Northumberland Memorial Park, 2956 State Route 61, Stonington. Memorial gifts may be made to the St. Peter's Episcopal Church Endowment Fund (910 Hudson Road, Greenville, SC 29615), or (https://www.lls.org/).