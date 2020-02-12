HANOVER - Jo-Ann Louise Wambach, 78, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born Aug. 31, 1941, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Roman and Regina (Kaskie) Kuczynski and the stepdaughter of the late Helen (Taliseskey) Kuczynski.

Jo-Ann graduated from Coal Township High School in 1959.

She was the wife of Thomas Valentine Wambach who died Dec. 6, 2017. She met Tom when she was employed as a secretary by Allis Chalmers Mfg. Co., in Washington, D.C. They married April 29, 1961, at St. Stanislaus Church in Shamokin.

Jo-Ann loved dancing, taking lessons as a child, and continued to dance as a hobby into adulthood. She enjoyed cooking delicious meals for her family, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.

She was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church in McSherrystown and the Hanover VFW. While living in Montgomery County, Maryland, Jo-Ann volunteered regularly for Gaithersburg HELP and was employed part-time by St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Jo-Ann loved her family unconditionally.

Surviving are five children, Bettina L. Kramer, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Thomas G. Wambach and his wife, Karla, of Woodsboro, Maryland, Michael J. Wambach and his wife, Pamela, of Abingdon, Maryland, Angela M. Mayo, of Germantown, Maryland, and Ellen J. Wambach and her husband, Shawn Jeffers, of Poolesville, Maryland; eight grandchildren, Jessica Foley and her husband, Matthew, Kaylin Kramer, Rian Wambach, Abigail Wambach, Victoria Wambach, Amber Wambach, Leanne Mayo and Nicholas Mayo; two great-grandchildren, Chase Foley and Cory Foley; a brother, Ronald Kuczynski and his wife, Andrea, of Fairfax, Virginia; and a sister-in-law, Mary Kuczynski, of Paxinos.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Kuczynski.

WAMBACH - Jo-Ann Louise Wambach, 78, of Hanover. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with the Rev. Charles L. Persing officiating. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home from noon until the time of the service Saturday. Burial will follow in Annunciation BVM Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the or the . Condolences may be shared at www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com.