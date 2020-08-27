1/
Joan A. D'Avanti
SUNBURY - Joan A. D'Avanti, 88, of Sunbury, and formerly of Shamokin, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Nursing and Rehabilitation at the Mansion.

Joan is survived by a daughter, Catherine Dorko and her husband, John, of Sunbury; and a son, Anthony T. D'Avanti, of Edgewater, New Jersey.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Richardson; and a brother, Joseph Drust.

D'AVANTI - Joan A. D'Avanti, 88, of Sunbury, and formerly of Shamokin. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangement are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.



Published in The News Item on Aug. 27, 2020.
