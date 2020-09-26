1/
Joan Ann Donmoyer
SUNBURY - Joan Ann Donmoyer, 86, formerly of 909 E. Sunbury St., passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Manor Care in Sunbury.

She was born July 23, 1934, in Shamokin, the daughter of the late R. Walter and Altha (Gusky) Rhoades.

She graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1952.

On Aug. 12, 1953, at the First Presbyterian Church in Shamokin, by Dr. Roy Miller, she married the late David Donmoyer.

Joan and her husband, Dave, were co-owners of Sun Ray Drug Store. She was a member of Shamokin Women's Club, Shamokin Alumni Association, Northumberland and Columbia County Historical and Genealogical Society, YWCA, PTA and a Cub Scout den mother.

Joan is survived by two daughters, Betsy Richie and her husband, William, of Elysburg, and Becky Wierman and her husband, Robert, of Middletown; a son, David Donmoyer, of Paxinos; four granddaughters, Melissa Donmoyer, Gwen Erskine and her husband, Dwight, Rondi Donmoyer and Ashley Lawrence and her husband, Joseph; four grandsons, Robert Wierman and his wife, Rachel, Marcus Wierman and his wife, Beth, Nicholas Wierman and Andrew Richie and his wife, Chanly; a great-granddaughter, Aaralyn Latsha; and seven great-grandsons, Keegan Latsha, Dwight Erskine, Frederick Erskine, Kaiden Richie, Liam Richie, Austin Lawrence and Mason Lawrence.

In addition to her husband and parents, Joan was preceded in death by her father- and mother-in-law, D. Wellington Donmoyer and Emma (Reeder) Donmoyer; a son, Richard Wellington Donmoyer; and a sister, Shirley L. Yocum and her husband, Alphonse.

###

DONMOYER - Joan Ann Donmoyer, 86, formerly of 909 E. Sunbury St., Sunbury. A funeral service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 826 N. Liberty St., Shamokin 17872. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Sep. 26, 2020.
