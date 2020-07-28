1/
Joan Estelle Lutz
KULPMONT - Joan Estelle Lutz, 82, of Kulpmont, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born Oct. 12, 1937, in Lebanon, a daughter of the late Robert and Estelle (Bubernak) Fisher.

Joan was a 1956 graduate of Shamokin High School.

She had been employed at the former Shamokin Dress Co., and, later, Tri-State Envelope Co., in Ashland, until her retirement.

Joan was a member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, in Mount Carmel. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Joan enjoyed cooking and baking. She liked playing bingo and going to the casinos. She enjoyed the company of her tea cup poodle, "Peppe." Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Natalya.

Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Lutz, of Shamokin Dam; her granddaughter, Natalya; two cousins, Dennis Suchonick, of York, and Donna Eves, of Lancaster; her former husband, Henry Lutz, of Upper Sagon; and her good friend, Sherry Shearn.

LUTZ - Joan Estelle Lutz, 82, of Kulpmont. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Vjekoslav Jovicic officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Orthodox Cemetery, Mount Carmel. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 131 N. Willow St., Mount Carmel 17851.



Published in The News Item on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stephen Chowka Funeral Home
114 N. Shamokin St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 648-7661
