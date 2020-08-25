MOUNT CARMEL - Joan M. Buranich, 89, of Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Connerville, Feb. 4, 1931, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Mannion) Trione.

Joan attended Mount Carmel Catholic schools.

She was married in Danville, Sept. 12, 1953, to Isdore Buranich, who preceded her in death Oct. 25, 1977.

Joan was a retired garment factory worker.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union.

She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

Surviving are a son, Joseph Buranich and his wife, Judy, of Selinsgrove; three grandchildren, Andrew Buranich, of Baltimore, Capt. Jason Buranich, U.S. Air Force, and his wife, Ashley, of Ohio, and Tyler Buranich, of Easton; a great-granddaughter, Ceclia Buranich; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were four brothers, William, James, Joseph and Nick; and two sisters, Marguerite Ardjewski and Constance Weissinger.

BURANICH - Joan M. Buranich, 89, of Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. The viewing will be private. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, has been entrusted with the arrangements.