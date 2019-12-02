Joan M. Fanella, 83, of Atlas, passed into eternal life at home on Nov. 29, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Born in Atlas, she was the third of 12 children of Leonard and Anna Tocyloski.

She attended Mount Carmel Township schools but graduated from the newly formed Mount Carmel High School in 1953.

Joan was married to the late Robert B. Fanella, of Atlas, on June 13, 1958.

They had two children, Robert and Susan; six grandsons, to whom she referred lovingly as her "boys;" one granddaughter; four great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.

She retired in 1997 from Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging as the center manager of the Senior Action Center of Mount Carmel, which she frequently visited after her retirement to join in on games of pokeno and bingo with her sister, Loretta, and many friends.

Joan was a life member of the Atlas Fire Co. and a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary and served as its first president. Joan also started and coached the first Atlas Fire Co. girls softball team. She was also a huge Mount Carmel Red Tornadoes fan, attending games for over 65 years - especially when any of her "boys" were playing.

Joan adored her family and was very proud of their accomplishments.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert B. Fanella; sister, Annette Tocyloski; sister, MaryLou Parker; and sister, Rita Tocyloski.

She leaves behind a son, Robert, and his wife, Bernadette Fanella, of Kulpmont; a daughter, Susan Fanella, of Atlas; grandchildren, Robert J. and his wife, Candyce Fanella, of Atlas; Kelley Fanella-Green and boyfriend, Ryan Clark, of Shamokin; Michael Bergamo, of Kulpmont; AM2 Michael McCollum, stationed at Naval Air Station North Island; Sean McCollum; Jesse Elliott; and Brandon Elliott, all of Atlas; great-grandchildren, Andrew Karpinski, Ethan Fanella, Benjamin Fanella, Kelstin Green and Kyla Clark; brothers, Leonard, Robert and James Tocyloski; and sisters, Theresa, Loretta, Helen, Betty and Nancy.

FANELLA - Joan M. Fanella, 83, of Atlas. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Joseph J. Stutz Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Tuesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Frank Karwacki as celebrant. Interment will follow Mass at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. The Fanella family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. www.jameskelleyfh.com