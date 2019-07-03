BERLIN, New Jersey - Joan Warholic Callahan, formerly of Kulpmont, passed from this life early Sunday morning, June 30, 2019.

Born July 30, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Bertha and Jerry Warholic.

Joan was the wife of the late Raymond Callahan.

She lived the last years of her life in Virtua Health Care, Berlin, New Jersey.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann Cammarata; grandchildren, Momina, Lisa, Marissa and Joseph; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Natalie; a sister, Anna Mae Piaseczny and her daughters, Roxann, Lillian Ann and Kelly Ann; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Christine.