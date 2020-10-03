SHAMOKIN - Joan Warren, 86, of Shamokin, passed away in her sleep Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home in Shamokin.

She was born June 10, 1934, in Shamokin, to John and Mary (Bohaczyk) Wengrenovich.

She attended Shamokin High School.

In her early life, she was employed by the Anthracite Shirt Co. and later worked at Irish Valley Food Processing Inc.

Joan was married July 26, 1958, at St. Michael's Orthodox Church in Mount Carmel to Lawrence J. Warren, who preceded her in death.

She was a caring person and, throughout her life, she reached out to many who had personal hardships and provided assistance to many elderly.

Joan had a great sense of humor and was a talented singer and guitar player since age 16. Up until her dying days, Joan could still yodel and sing "You Are My Sunshine" to brighten the days of caregivers and family.

Joan was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Malinowski, her twin, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin, and Shirley Latshaw, of Elysburg.

She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, David Warren and Lisa Wyland, of Shamokin, Michael and Janet Warren, of Shamokin, and Jeffrey and Kathleen Warren, of Whitehall, and three grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr., Mikayla and Hope, whomshe loved very much. Joan is also survived by an uncle, Ted Bohaczyk, of Elysburg; nieces and nephews, including nephew Anthony "Tony" Chiaculas, whom she was a caregiver.

WARREN - Joan Warren, 86, of Shamokin. A viewing will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township.