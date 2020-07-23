LARGO, Florida - Joan Zarlinski, 83, of Largo, Florida, and formerly from Kulpmont, passed away July 20, 2020.

She was born April 25, 1937, a daughter of Margaret and Anthony Petrovia.

Joan was a longtime resident of Kulpmont, where she worked at the Lady Jane factory for 20 years.

Joan leaves behind her husband, Myron, of Largo, Florida; a son, Walter Bernes, of Klingerstown; a daughter, Yvonne McKinney, of Bradenton, Florida; and five grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Joan was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Voll.

Mohn Funeral Home, of Seminole, Florida, is assisting the family.