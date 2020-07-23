1/
Joan Zarlinski
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LARGO, Florida - Joan Zarlinski, 83, of Largo, Florida, and formerly from Kulpmont, passed away July 20, 2020.

She was born April 25, 1937, a daughter of Margaret and Anthony Petrovia.

Joan was a longtime resident of Kulpmont, where she worked at the Lady Jane factory for 20 years.

Joan leaves behind her husband, Myron, of Largo, Florida; a son, Walter Bernes, of Klingerstown; a daughter, Yvonne McKinney, of Bradenton, Florida; and five grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Joan was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Voll.

Mohn Funeral Home, of Seminole, Florida, is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mohn Funeral Home and Cremation Services
9700 Seminole Blvd.
Seminole, FL 33772
(727) 393-3481
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved