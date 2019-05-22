CARY, N.C. - Joann Higgins of Cary, North Carolina, formerly of Shamokin, passed peacefully in her home Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Joann was born Oct. 21, 1932, in Locust Gap, a daughter of the late Michael P. O'Brien and Veronica Kurtz.

She attended St. Joseph's School in Locust Gap and graduated from Mount Carmel Township High School with the Class of 1950.

Joann worked at Woolworths, Weis Markets and Shamokin Hospital until she retired.

She lived on Rock Street, Shamokin, until moving to Cary, North Carolina, in 2007, to be close to her family.

She was a member of Mother Cabrini Church. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America for the last 65 years.

Joann served as treasurer on Shamokin Area School Board from 1985-89.

She is survived by her sister, Margaret Rooney, of Allentown; a brother, William O'Brien, of Lewisburg; children, Gerard Jr., Daniel, Clara, Carla and JoAnn; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Gallagher, of Mount Carmel.

###

HIGGINS - Joann Higgins of Cary, North Carolina, and formerly of Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, followed by burial at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township 17866. Arrangements are being handled by the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, Shamokin.