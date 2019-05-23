The News Item

Joann Higgins (1932 - 2019)
  • "My sincere prayers and thoughts are with you. Joann, a..."
    - Joan Mrowka Muskey
Stephen Chowka Funeral Home
114 N. Shamokin St.
Shamokin, PA
17872
(570)-648-7661
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
804 High House Rd.
Cary, NC
HIGGINS - Joann Higgins of Cary, North Carolina, and formerly of Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, followed by burial at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School, 2001 Clinton Ave., Coal Township 17866. Arrangements are being handled by the Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, Shamokin.
Published in The News Item on May 23, 2019
