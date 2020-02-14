WELLINGTON, New Zealand - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joann McLaughlin Gragilla. Joann passed away in Wellington, New Zealand, from natural causes Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, with her daughter, JoElle Gragilla, by her side.

JoAnn was born July 10, 1935, in Shamokin, where she lived until she married Edward Gragilla of Natalie. They lived in Natalie until Edward passed in 2014.

Joann loved visiting and getting to know people. It took her no time to make friends in New Zealand while enjoying swimming, crafts and Tai Chi.

An amazing gathering of friends came to JoElle and JoAnn's home where we celebrated her life and remembered her lovely smile, warm embrace and never-failing ability to make everyone she met feel special.

Joann is also survived by her sister, Mary Lonchar, of Branson, Missouri; her daughter, Diane Shimko, son-in-law, Jimmy Shimko, and grandson, Zachary Shimko, all of Edmonds, Washington.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her son, Michael Gragilla, in 1998.

In Joann's memory, a donation can be made to Mary Potter Hospice in Wellington, New Zealand. There is a video available of part of the gathering. For either, contact the family for details at [email protected]