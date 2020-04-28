ARISTES - Joanna Trylong, 81, of 3764 Aristes Highway, and formerly of Shamokin and Mount Carmel, died at 6:25 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Shamokin, Dec. 13, 1938, a daughter of the late Walter and Katherine (Wojnarski) Trylong.

Due to her disability, she was unable to work.

She attended God's Missionary Church, in Shamokin, for more than 20 years and loved her church family.

Joanna always focused on the sunny side of life. She enjoyed celebrating special times with her family and friends.

Joanna is survived by her cousins and extended family.

TRYLONG - Joanna Trylong, 81, of 3764 Aristes Highway, Aristes, and formerly of Shamokin and Mount Carmel. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, with Pastor Michael Fritz officiating. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township. Due to the pandemic, the funeral home will be following social distancing and assembly guidelines; masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joanna's memory to A&B Children's Theatre, Reach for the Stars Theatre Troupe for the differently-abled individuals, 2503 Captain Bloom Road, Sunbury 17801, or God's Missionary Church, 768 Bear Valley Ave., Shamokin 17872.