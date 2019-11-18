ASHLAND - Joanne M. McAndrew, 72, of Ashland, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville, where she lost her battle with cancer.

She was born Nov. 22, 1946, the daughter of the late Eugene and Helen Kanousky.

Joanne was a retired business owner of M&M Sandwich Shop in Ashland, where she and her late husband, James "Mumbo" McAndrew, served the community for 33 years.

Joanne was known for her love for animals, especially her puppies or, as she would call them, her "fur babies."

Surviving are her daughter, Kimberly, wife of Roger Parker, Arkansas; a son, Thomas "T.J.," husband of Marianne McAndrew, of Ashland; four grandchildren, Cameron and Ian Parker, and Taylor and Mackenzie McAndrew; her precious pups, Callie and Lily; uncles, aunts, nieces, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2016 by her husband, Jim McAndrew, whom she was married to for 51 years.

MCANDREW - Joanne M. McAndrew, 72, of Ashland. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne's memory can be made to the Hillside SPCA, Box 233, Pottsville, 17901. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.kullfuneral.com