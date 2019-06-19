COAL TOWNSHIP - Joe A. Morales Jr., 43, of Coal Township, passed away suddenly Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

He was born May 19, 1976, in Newark, New Jersey, the beloved son of Alice (Karcher) Marise, of Sunbury, and the late Joe Morales Sr., who passed away in 1985.

Before becoming brain injured, Joe had his own business years ago, Floor Reflections, in Memphis, Tennessee. He had a kind heart and was loved by his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, Joe is survived by a sister and three brothers, Patty, Eddie, William and Peter, who was also his caregiver and friend.

MORALES - Joe A. Morales Jr., 43, of Coal Township. Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD. Ashley D'Andrea, supervisor. Visit www.rothermelfh.com.