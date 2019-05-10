LOCUST GAP - John Albert Gallagher, 67, of 215 Main St., passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center., Coal Township.

He was born in Shamokin on Nov. 15, 1951, a son of the late Thomas I. and Mary (Kurtz) Gallagher Sr.

He graduated from Shamokin High School in 1969.

He worked as an electrician at Jellen Electric.

He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church in Shamokin.

John is survived by two sons, Marcus Gallagher and his wife, Jennifer, of Locust Gap, and John Anthony Gallagher and his companion, Laurie James, of Shamokin; a daughter, Jolene Andrukaitis and her husband, Frank, of Pittston; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Mason, Brittney, Derek, Nathan, Jacob, Dylan, Brad and Todd; one great-granddaughter, Aria; three sisters, Anna Kozee, of Shamokin, Rose Mary Poust, of Shamokin, and Patricia Miller and her husband, James, of Mount Carmel; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by his grandson, Aaron Gallagher; two sisters, Jean Gallagher and Maryann Urbanowicz; and three brothers, Thomas Gallagher Jr., Daniel Gallagher and James Gallagher.

