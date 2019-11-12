The News Item

John Andrusko


MARION HEIGHTS - John Andrusko, 78, of 532 Melrose St., passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

He was born in Shamokin, the son of the late George and Anna (Tenarchick) Andrusko.

John was a graduate of Kulpmont High School. He worked as a laborer in the Kulpmont Shoe Factory and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, now known as Church of the Holy Angels.

John is survived by his brother, George Andrusko, of Danville; aunt, Rose Molnar, of Mount Carmel; and cousins, John Molnar, of Mount Carmel, Charles Molnar, of Shamokin, Barbara Parish, of Mount Carmel, Robert Molnar and his wife, Trudy, of Hegins, and Sarah Divine and her husband, Vince, of Aristes.

ANDRUSKO - John Andrusko, 78, of 532 Melrose St., Marion Heights. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C. J. Lucas, supervisor. The Rev. Andrew Stahmer will officiate. Burial will follow the service in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Marion Heights. Viewing will be held in the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 12, 2019
