MARION HEIGHTS - John Andrusko, 78, of 532 Melrose St., passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

He was born in Shamokin, a son of the late George and Anna (Tenarchick) Andrusko.

John was a graduate of Kulpmont High School.

He worked as a laborer in the Kulpmont Shoe Factory and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, now known as Church of the Holy Angels.

John is survived by his brother, George Andrusko, of Danville; an aunt, Rose Molnar, of Mount Carmel; and cousins, John Molnar, of Mount Carmel, Charles Molnar, of Shamokin, Barbara Parish, of Mount Carmel, Robert Molnar and his wife, Trudy, of Hegins, Sarah Divine and her husband, Vince, of Aristes, and James Graham, of Mount Carmel.