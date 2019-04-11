Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. Bennett.

TREVORTON - John C. Bennett, 91, of Trevorton, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Coal Township.

Born in Onego, West Virginia, on June 5, 1927, he was a son of the late Edward and Edna (Whitecotton) Bennett. John was raised by his foster mother, the late Beulah Varacalli.

John was married on June 19, 1971, to the former Ellen M. Whary, who survives.

He was a graduate of Harman High School in Harman, West Virginia.

John retired from the Sunbury Textile Co. and was a member of First Baptist Church, Trevorton.

John enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He was a friendly, caring and generous person.

In addition to his wife, Ellen, of 47 years, he is survived by a daughter, Pamela Short, of Maryland; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, Jackie Jackson and Janice Phillips; two brothers, Harlan Bennett and Ralph Lamb; and a sister, Maggie Huffman.

###

BENNETT - John C. Bennett, 91, of Trevorton. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Duane Tupper officiating. Burial will follow in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Trevorton Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to: First Baptist Church, 510 S. Ninth St., Trevorton 17881.