COAL TOWNSHIP - John C. Timco, 82, of Coal Township, loving father of four children, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

John was born May 2, 1937, in Shamokin, to the late Francis Clarence and Elizabeth Heitzman Kashuba Timco.

He graduated from Coal Township High School in 1956.

John was married to and then divorced from Margaret Ludes Timco, of Coal Township.

John first worked at Weis Markets, then as a pressman for 37 years at National Ticket Co., up until his retirement.

John had an endearing passion for sports. He was a talented high school basketball player and a longtime PIAA basketball official. John was an avid golfer and bowler and was a diehard fan of the Boston Red Sox, Penn State football and college basketball. He enjoyed reading the daily sports page and had excellent baseball box score knowledge.

He was a member of the Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge, in Shamokin, American Legion Post 231, Kulpmont, and a lifetime member of the Maine Fire Co., in Coal Township.

John was known for his quick wit, hardy laugh and feisty, yet, beloved nature. John was a gentleman who was loved by many.

John is survived by his four children, Timothy Timco and his partner, Brenda Heitzman, of Elysburg, Michael Timco, of Coal Township, Margaret Schaller, of Harleysville, and Sue Ann Timco and her partner, Jonathan O'Rilley, of Eatontown, New Jersey; three grandchildren, Melissa Timco Bamford and her husband, Dane, and Justin and Brandon Schaller; his brothers, Francis "Herb" Timco and his wife, Shirley, of Coal Township, and William Ramsey and his wife, Maggie, of Watsontown; five nieces; and three nephews.

John was preceded in death by his father, Francis; his mother, Elizabeth; his brother, Robert; and his sister, Elizabeth.

Due to current state restrictions, an immediate family-only funeral service will be held Saturday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township, followed by a private burial at Saint Edward's Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maine Fire Co. Equipment Fund, 1101 W. Independence Street, Coal Township 17866. A celebration of John's life will be scheduled for a date in the near future. The Timco family is being assisted by James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, director. To offer condolences, go to www.jameskelleyfh.com.