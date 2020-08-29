MONTOURSVILLE - John D. "Opie" Paul, 93, of Montoursville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at UPMC Williamsport.

He was born June 28, 1927, in Shamokin, the son of John and Anna (Boback) Paul.

He retired from Textron after 35 years.

John was a World War II veteran, a life member of the West End No. 5 Fire Co., Shamokin, the Republican Club and the former Oaks Club. He loved sports, especially Penn State Football.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, the former Doris O' Donnell Johnson; and his brother, Joseph.

Surviving are his stepdaughter, Lana M. (Carl) Raup, of State College; son-in-law, Carl Fellinger, of Montoursville; grandchildren, Stacey (John) Saritelli, Alex (Mackenzie) Raup, Tiffanie (Tim) Maltba, Shelly (Carmen) Tarantino; and great-grandchildren, Enzo, Talia, Carlee, Christopher and Lanie.

PAUL - John D. "Opie" Paul, 93, of Montoursville. Funeral and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shamokin Fire Co. NO. #5, 316 W. Pine St., Shamokin 17872. Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville. www.spitlerfuneralhome.com.