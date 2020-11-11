RANSHAW - John D. Toter, 81, of 201 Webster St., Ranshaw, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 30, 1939, the son of Dominic and Mary (Jones) Toter.

John was married Sept. 21, 1958, in St. Anthony's Church, Ranshaw, to the former JoAnn Yanick, who survives.

John was a graduate of St. Edward's High School. He had many jobs throughout his life. John was employed with the railroad out of Sodus Point, New York, and also worked for Checker Battery, Kulpmont. He also worked at TRW as a machine operator and also did setup on the machines. He worked with Perry Builders, Wilkes-Barre, Interstate Motor Freight and worked in the maintenance department at the Mount Carmel Nursing Home and also Cole's Hardware until his retirement.

John was a member of the former St. Anthony's Church, Ranshaw, and Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin. He was a self-taught jack-of-all-trades. He enjoyed carpentry and mechanics, remodeled his entire house and designed and built the shed in his back yard. He ran his own business, J. Toter Printing. He liked baseball, doing word search puzzles, listening to classical music and fell in love with the music from The Eagles. John was a life member of the Brady Fire Co., served as president and was awarded Fireman of the Year in 1975.

John is survived by his wife, JoAnn, and their children, Sandra Buraczeski and her husband, Richard, of Kulpmont; Kevin and his wife, Brenda, of Sunbury; and Angela Delaure and her husband, Barry, of Ranshaw; grandchildren, Bradley Buraczeski, Nina Pahutski and her husband, Jason; Rodney Buraczeski, Justin Toter and his wife, Jestine; Jenelle Wagner and her husband, Adam; great-grandchildren, Lexiana, Addlee, Acelynn, Chloe and Levi; one brother, Joseph Toter and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Zarkowski and nieces Tina Toter, Christina Toter and Mary Ann Zarkowski.

TOTER - John D. Toter, 81, of 201 Webster St., Ranshaw. There will be no visitation or hours of calling. Friends and relatives wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Service will begin at 10 a.m. with a friar from Mother Cabrini Church as celebrant. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.