ELYSBURG - John E. Bulko Sr., 99, formerly of 179 Spruce St., passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Nottingham Village in Northumberland.

He was born in Shamokin, June 25, 1919, an only son of his mother, Anna (Motto) Bulko Reber. John's birth father, also named John, passed away when John was 2 years old.

After graduating from Coal Township High School, John joined the U.S. Army and was a tank driver during World War II.

He worked at the Bell Telephone Co. for 42 years.

He loved working on his farm, which he continued to do through his early 90s.

John is survived by his only son, John Jr., of Clayton, Georgia; a daughter, Joanna, of Baltimore, Maryland; three grandchildren, Kelly, Casandra and Patricia; as well as five great-grandchildren. John is also survived by his girlfriend of 25 years, Susan E. LaCrosse, of Emmanuel Nursing Center, Danville.

BULKO - John E. Bulko Sr., 99, formerly of 179 Spruce St., Elysburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, with the Rev. Kevin Newswanger officiating. Burial will follow the service in Mount Zion Cemetery, Catawissa. Viewing will be held in the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. To send condolences to the family please, go to www.farrowfh.com.