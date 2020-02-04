SHAMOKIN - John "Jack" E. Jones, 86, of 4053 Upper Road, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center. He was reunited with his beloved wife, Cora Ellen (Crowle) Jones, who, after 64 years of marriage, preceded him in death June 10, 2018.

Jack has resided at Vintage Knolls, Danville, for over the past year.

He was born in Shamokin, Feb. 24, 1933, a son of the late Alvin H. and Emma (Shallick) Jones.

Jack was a graduate of Coal Township High School, Shamokin. Upon graduation, he entered the United States Air Force and served four years, attaining the rank of sergeant. He traveled to Germany, London England, Texas, and Idaho.

Jack married the love of his life, Cora Ellen, on Sept. 12, 1953, in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

Upon completion of the Air Force, Jack attended electronics school while working at Reeds Dairy, before becoming a self-employed TV repair man, doing work for Jones Hardware.

After retiring from TV work, he then drove a van for cancer patients at the Cancer Center in Selinsgrove.

He was a member of Sunbury Bible Church, Northumberland.

Jack's favorite things in life were his strong faith in the Lord, reading his Bible, sports and spending time with family. He was an avid fan of the Shamokin Indians and Duke basketball teams, Penn State football and Coach Joe Paterno, whom he met. He enjoyed attending his sons' basketball games and band activities. He also had a strong passion for listening to music and played the drums in high school.

Jack was the youngest of seven siblings and is survived by a sister, Florence "Toot" Heitzman, of Sunbury; a step-sister, Erma Lorenz, of Shamokin RD; three sons and daughters-in-law, John R. and (Donna), Danville, Kevin R. and (Joni), of Danville, and Todd E. and (Beth), of Paxinos; six granddaughters, Kelly, Amanda, Joanna, Stephanie, Julie and Kendra; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jack was preceded in death by a step-mother, Mildred; two brothers, Alvin and Edward; and three sisters, Faye, Shirley and Betty.

###

JONES - John E. Jones, 86, of 4053 Upper Road, Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland, with the Rev. Mike Miller and Rev. Ferd Madara, officiating. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Trevorton, following the service, with military honors. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Sunbury Bible Church. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland, to be forwarded to Gideons International, at the family's request. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.