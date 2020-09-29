MOUNT CARMEL - John E. Kealy, 70, of Mount Carmel, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Sept. 25, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

He was born Aug. 25, 1950, in Ashland, a beloved son of the late Florence (Toland) Kealy and the late James M. Kealy Jr. He was a lifelong resident of Mount Carmel.

John was a 1968 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School and was also a 1970 graduate of McCann School of Business.

He retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Revenue, in 2010, after almost 20 years of service. Prior to this position, John worked at the Union National Bank, in Mount Carmel, for 20 years, where he enjoyed interacting with customers. John earned the respect of his colleagues in both positions through his work ethic, reliability and collegiality.

John was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and a life member of Anthracite Steam Fire Co.

The youngest of the Kealy clan of Market Street, John embraced his destiny to be the funniest. Soft spoken and reserved, his wit and humor were subtle and swift. If you made John laugh, you could be rest assured in that moment you had indeed been clever. Always a gentleman, John embodied kindness, loyalty and trustworthiness. He was a loving son to his parents and provided daily support and companionship to Mom.

John was very proud of learning about and celebrating his Irish heritage - and would quickly defend it when deemed necessary. He enjoyed listening to Irish music and was an ardent fan of Notre Dame football. He was also a long-suffering Phillies and Eagles fan. His quiet and calming presence will be greatly missed.

John is survived by his brother, James L. Kealy, of Mount Carmel; sisters, Anne Pizzoli (David), of Beaverdale, Florence Ecker (Joseph), of Mount Carmel, and Mary Bach (Francis), of Mount Carmel; and eight nieces and nephews; and 12 great-nieces and nephews.

KEALY - John E. Kealy, 70, of Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851. To leave a condolence for John's family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.