SHAMOKIN - John "Jack" Edward Rosini, 80, of 5 N. Market St., Shamokin, passed away while a resident at Nottingham Village skilled nursing facility with his loving family by his side. He was the second of four sons born to Dorothy and Ace Rosini.

He attended Coal Township High School, which was never to be confused with Shamokin High School, where he excelled at playing football and was an all-state wrestler, graduating in 1957. One of his proudest moments was when he was inducted into the Bernie Romanoski Hall of Fame for his athletic prowess as a Coal Township Demon. He looked forward to attending Mount Carmel Area sporting events to watch his grandsons play football and wrestle, and give them advice on how to do it best.

Jack was always very proud of his coal town heritage. At a fairly young age, the family-run Rosini Coal Co., was where he first worked in deep mining and hauling.

In his 20s and 30s, he was a volunteer firefighter at the Maine Fire Co., as well as, belonging to many area organizations over the years such as the Rotary, Shamokin Centennial Committee and the American Heart Association.

Jack was a great provider and quite the entrepreneur. Throughout the years, he toiled at a little bit of everything, which included being owner of the Rosini Gas & Oil Co., JR Trucking and a sporting goods store named "The Outdoorsman." He had a gas station with muffler shop called JR's Service Center where he also sold cars (he actually gave away more than he sold). He also was a Mack truck salesman for a period of time and even tried his hand at a mortgage lending business. As he aged, he poured his time into the many rental properties which he had acquired and cared for until he finally retired.

Jack worked hard, but played even harder. He was a fervid Penn State fan. Known to some as "smiling Jack" at a party, he was usually the guy with the lampshade on his head. In his earlier days he rarely passed up a cold glass of whiskey and water and was known for his sparring abilities with many worthy opponents. We three daughters only knew him as a tough guy with a heart of gold.

Forever an avid hunter and fly fisherman, he loved spending time at his cabin along Penn's Creek, where for a time, he was a trustee of the Union County Sportsman's club. He enjoyed his many hunting and fishing trips with his treasured closest friends, Matty Burt and Jack Persing. Together they were the three amigos.

The last 10 years he became a simple man as dementia slowly set in. Feeding the birds was the highlight of his day. He loved watching the CSI shows, MASH and the old western movies. As it progressed, the dementia robbed him of his joy altogether. July 4, 2019, truly was his Independence Day because he was finally freed from its ugly clutches.

He is survived by his three daughters and their spouses, Dottie and Ron Lentini, Kathy and Dave Kraynak and Dianne and Andy Garancosky; his grandchildren, Dina Kraynak, Vanessa Lentini and fiancé ,Jake Shinskie, Ronnie Lentini and wife, Jess, David Kraynak and Douglas Kraynak; and great-grandchildren, Lily Kalbarchick, Dominic Lentini, Luca Lentini and Koal Shinskie; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Mae Persing-Rosini; father, Evoldo "Ace" Rosini; as well as his brothers Charlie, Bill and Jim Rosini.

###

ROSINI - John E. "Jack" Rosini, 80, of 5 N. Market St., Shamokin. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Hope Church, Shamokin, with the Rev. Steven Freiner officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church, prior to the service. Burial will be held in All Saints Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choosing. To send condolences to the family, visit www.farrowfh.com.