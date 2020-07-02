SHAMOKIN - John Francis Finnegan, 95, of 201 W. Mulberry St., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehab Center, Mount Carmel. John was born in Lost Creek on Feb. 24, 1925, a son of the late Ruth (O'Gara) and Francis Finnegan.

He served in the Navy as a machinist's mate, second class, during World War II and the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, he received the Victory Medal and the Pacific Theater, American Theater and Good Conduct Medals.

He is survived by a son, John C. Finnegan, and his wife Yvonne, of Green Lane; and a sister, Peggy Brock, of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Renee M. Finnegan, to whom he was married for 38 years; and a loving son, Brian D. Finnegan.

FINNEGAN - A Religious Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St., Coal Township, with The Rev. Steven Frenier officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at James Kelley Funeral Home. In keeping with CDC guidelines, face masks should be worn for the service and visitation. Interment with Military Honors will follow the service at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. To offer condolences or share a memory, please sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.