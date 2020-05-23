MILLERSBURG - John Franklin Tobias, 87, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Premier at Susquehanna, in Millersburg, where he was a resident for two years."Toby" was born Aug. 12, 1932. in Gowen City, a second son of Ira Sylvester and Edna Pauline (Oxenrider) Tobias.He attended Pine Park School, in Leck Kill, and was a 1950 graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School, in Dalmatia. One project in high school included raising a piglet and entering it in the Farm Show competition. Having not completed the paperwork required, Toby and his buddy, Glenn Masser, made up the information on the drive to Harrisburg. Since it was quite a distance, they stayed overnight and slept in the pig stalls with their entries. Toby was proud of his pigs last-place finish at the Farm Show.He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force the day after his high school graduation and served four years, being honorably discharged from Limestone Air Force Base, in Maine. He had to hitch hike home to Pennsylvania and was lucky to get rides that brought him home in just one day. As a veteran, he served American Legion Post 504 as a member of the honor guard and was also a member of Gratz VFW Post 2385.On March 19, 1955 he married Myrna Loy Dobson, in Hagerstown, Maryland.Toby's early work history was very colorful, including working as a bootleg miner along side his father and older brother, Merl. One of his tasks at the mine was to get Jack, the mule, to go down into the mine. Jack did not like his ears to touch the top of the shaft and had to be coaxed.In 1960, Toby and Myrna relocated to Iroquois Road, in Levittown, with their two oldest daughters, where they lived for 10 years before moving back to Leck Kill. While living in Levittown, he worked for Standard Press Steel, in Jenkintown. After returning to Leck Kill, he retired from Gilford Mills, Pine Grove.He was a member of Christ E&R Church, Leck Kill; Alvin E. Long Post 504 American Legion, Herndon; Diamond Jubilee VFW Post 2385, Gratz; a lifetime member of the Herndon Fire Co. and the Erdman Sportsmens Club.Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law, Roxie and Chuck Rothermel, of Herndon, Patty and Bill Leeser, of Pillow, and Mary Anne Troutman, of Red Cross; grandchildren, Steven Rothermel, Chris Leeser, Sheri and Jarrod Shadle, Mitchell Troutman and Cody Troutman; great-grandchildren, Angel, Caleb, Kayleigh, Zandra and Kinsley; his siblings, Martha (Robert) Erdman, of Herndon, Mary Snyder, of Dornsife, and Marvin (Brenda) Tobias, of Pitman.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Myrna, his wife of 38 years; his granddaughter, Bethany (his Tater) Troutman; a brother, Merl Tobias; and a sister, Betty Paul.TOBIAS - John Franklin Tobias, 87, of Millersburg. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Internment will be at St. John's Cemetery, Leck Kill. "Click."



