MANVILLE, N.J. - John Gubernot, 85, of Manville, New Jersey, passed away peacefully with family by his side Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, after a long illness.

He born Oct. 6, 1933, in Shamokin, one of five sons of the late Mary and Thomas Gubernot.

He graduated from Coal Township High School in 1952 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-56, during the Korean Conflict. After serving in the Navy, he attended Williamsport Tech for drafting.

He married the love of his life, Dorothy Sitarik, June 14, 1958.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the Manville Senior Citizens.

John was a draftsman by trade, but also a talented handyman and enjoyed woodworking, gardening and fishing. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family across the U.S., the Caribbean, Europe and Mexico.

He was very kind, patient, had a great sense of humor and was a devoted, proud and loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dorothy; his son, John and his wife, Laura, of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, their children, Richie, and Mary and David Therien; grandchildren, Brian and Ashley; his daughter, Susan and her husband, Kevin Benz, of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and their children, Rob, Sara and Emily; his daughter, Diane, of Silver Spring, Maryland, and her spouse, Lin Amendt; a brother, Edmund and his wife, Mary, of Newark, Delaware; a sister-in-law, Christine of Reading; nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Bentley.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, Mitchell and Walter.

####

GUBERNOT - John Gubernot, 85, of Manville. A visitation will be held Wednesday at Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, New Jersey, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Manville at 9 a.m. Interment arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, per John's wishes, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or your local food bank.