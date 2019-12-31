BLOOMSBURG - John H. Oszko Jr., 91, of 211 E. First St., passed away Dec. 29, 2019, at Bloomsburg Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Kulpmont on Sept. 19, 1928, he was a son of the late Anna and John H. Oszko Sr.

John was a graduate of Kulpmont High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and later worked as an electrician.

On March 2, 1957, in Mount Carmel he married Regina Zelinski, who preceded him in death earlier this year on Feb. 11, 2019.

John was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels, and previously St. Casimir's Church, Kulpmont VFW and Kulpmont American Legion.

John is survived by one son, Michael Oszko, of Lenexa, Kansas; two daughters, Teresa Waibel and her husband Rick, of Honey Brook and Lori Ann Dobratz and her husband Mark, of Virginia; and twin grandchildren, Nikolas and Samantha Waibel.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leonard Oszko; and a sister, Eleanor Sims.

OSZKO - John H. Oszko Jr., 91, of 211 E. 1st St., Bloomsburg. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, PA with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass Friday in the Church of the Holy Angels. Arrangements are in care of C J Lucas Funeral Home, Inc, 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, PA 17834, C. J. Lucas, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.