GIBSONIA - John "Jack" Hombosky, 63, of Gibsonia, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at St. Barnabas Nursing Home following a well-fought battle with brain cancer.

He grew up in Mount Carmel and graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1974, where he played basketball and ran track and cross country.

Jack began his college years at Susquehanna University, later transferring to and graduating from Temple University School of Pharmacy. It was at Temple that he met his future wife, Madeleine Baldauf. They were married for 37 wonderful years.

He began his pharmacy career as a student for Thrift Drug in 1979, moving up through the ranks to store manager in 1980, then manager of Express Pharmacy Services, ultimately vice president of mail service operations. While there, he built a wonderful team that continues to be in contact even though most have scattered to different companies.

Jack left what had become a CVS company in 2007, doing some consulting and serving as the vice president of mail order pharmacy for Express Scripts, until his most recent position as director of operations for Genoa Healthcare from 2010 to 2018, managing pharmacies at behavioral health centers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C. He was a lifelong pharmacist dedicated to helping those ultimately under his care.

He never met a stranger; everyone he met he treated like a friend. He had an uncanny ability to build relationships. It's one of the many reasons he had such a huge impact on Genoa's ability to serve more consumers in need.

Jack's family meant everything to him. The best vacation was always the family vacation, and he took special interest in each of his children with shared passions.

He was an avid golfer, as is his son, Jordan, with whom he spent many a day playing courses, both local and around the states. Some of his favorites were in Hawaii, Hilton Head, Florida, Arizona and California.

Jack's passion for basketball was shared with his daughter, Marisa. He loved to watch her on the court. He filled out his final bracket for the NCAA tournament this year.

Jack was so proud of his family, his life accomplishments, the people he worked with and the many friends he made along the way. In addition to spending time skiing at Seven Springs with family and friends, his favorite destinations were: Ocean City, New Jersey; St. Maarten; Paris, France; and Hilton Head, South Carolina. Just two years ago, he accomplished a life goal of an African safari. Jack also enjoyed watching sports on television, bicycle trips and living life to the fullest.

Jack is survived by his wife, Madeleine (nee Baldauf); a son, Jordan, of Gibsonia; a daughter, Marisa, of Columbus, Ohio; an uncle, Ralph Hombosky, of Gilbert, Arizona; an aunt, Joan Shovlin, of Kulpmont; his mother-in-law, Delores Wasko Baldauf, of Gibsonia; a brother-in-law, Karl Baldauf, of Pine Grove; and a nephew, Jesse Baldauf. He also leaves behind several loving cousins and their children.

He was preceeded in death by his mother, Anna Mae Hombosky; grandparents, Michael and Anna Hombosky; and father-in-law, Gerard Baldauf.

There will be a hole in all of our hearts that Jack filled so perfectly.

HOMBOSKY - John "Jack" Hombosky, 63, of Gibsonia, Pa. Funeral services are private. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Jimmy V Foundation, www.jimmyv.org. Jack had tremendous respect for Jimmy Valvano, both for his coaching and his brave fight against cancer. His motto "Don't give up…don't ever give up," resonated with Jack. Arrangements entrusted to Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd, Bakerstown. Please offer condolences www.schellhaasfh.com.