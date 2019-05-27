ASHLAND - John "Mooney" Hughes, 90, of Walnut Street, Ashland, passed away at the home of his daughter, Linda, Sunday, May 26, 2019.

He was born in Ashland on Aug. 2, 1928, a son of the late Emerson and Rosetta (Ermert) Hughes.

He graduated from Ashland High School Class of 1946.

He worked as a industrial electrician for many years at Allied Signal in Cressona until retirement.

He was a member of the Ashland Fish and Game Club, where he held the office as secretary. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a Penn State fan and loved going to Disney.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Elizabeth (Weber) Hughes, in 2013.

He is survived by two daughters, Linda, wife of Kris Panikkar, of Elysburg, and Sandra, wife of Michael Kane, of Ashland; four grandchildren, Mark Brennan, of Aristes, Jonathan, husband of Candace Hadesty, of Gordon, Jillian, wife of Robert Ennis, of Ashland, and Lindsay, wife of Douglas Fetterolf, of Lavelle; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Kaitlyn Ennis, Everett, Kellan and Kinsley Hadesty and Kolton, Tyson and Devan Fetterolf; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Stanley, Leroy and Emerson Hughes.

