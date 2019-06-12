SHAMOKIN - John J. Barber, 64, of 550 N. Market St., Shamokin, went to be with his Lord and savior June 5, 2019.

He was born in Shamokin, Nov. 21, 1954, a son of James and Arlene (Bainbridge) Barber, of Mount Carmel. Both of his parents survive.

John was married to the love of his life, Naomi (Fegley) Barber, Sept. 25, 1975. She preceded him in death on Feb. 8, 2011.

John has two surviving daughters, Angela Barber, of Shamokin, and Danielle (Barber) Miscio and her husband, Ray Miscio, of Canada. He also is survived by a sister, Lynn (Barber) Sessions, of Shamokin, and a brother, Jim Barber, of Mount Carmel.

In addition to his wife, John was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Barber, and a niece, Marcelle Barber.

