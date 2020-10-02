COAL TOWNSHIP - John J. Faraguna, 92, known to many as "Straighty" and others as Jack, passed into eternal peace Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home.

He was born in Shamokin, May 3, 1928, a son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Nacinovich) Faraguna.

He spent most of his life in the coal region, leaving only to serve his country, first in Japan and then Korea. He had wanted to enlist during World War II but was only 16 years of age when his older brother had been called up. Jack began his duty after the war and was stationed in Japan during the occupation, where he worked in the Office of Strategic Services, a wartime intelligence agency. He returned home only to be called back in for the Korean War.

Jack returned to Shamokin still a young man and began courting his "lovey," Derry Dilliplane. They married Dec. 26, 1959, at St. Joseph's Church in Shamokin.

He joined the Iron Workers Local Union 404 and, for decades, traveled across the state and beyond, building structures that serve as a part of his legacy. Along his travels, he loved to point out the bridges and buildings that he had helped construct. Being a member of a trade union meant something to Jack, who felt strongly that workers deserved fair pay for a hard day's work.

He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He particularly adored rabbit hunting with his loyal dachshunds.

Along with his brother and friends, Jack built a hunting camp in Potter County, where he spent many deer seasons with his hunting buddies and summer vacations with his family.

Upon retirement, he found more time for flyfishing and small game hunting. He was a life member of the Fairview Gun Club and loved to roam the club's grounds with his dachshund, Duncan.

In his later years, he loved nothing more than sitting on his recliner with a hot cup of coffee and something to read. He was perpetually absorbing new information, whether it was the newspaper or a history book.

He also got great joy from visits with his grandpups, Lacey, Willow and Fifi.

He was a wise man with a splendid sense of humor. He imparted wisdom onto to those around him, whether you wanted it or not, but in a way that was meaningful and enduring. His moral teachings have resulted in many of us acting more ethically and even more civic-mindedly.

He fought back the effects of COVID long enough to have a few good months at home.

In addition to his wife of 62 years, Jack is survived by a son, John R. Faraguna and his wife, Nicole, of Herndon; a daughter, Lesley Fox, of Harrisburg; a sister, Jane Kosmer, of Middletown; and many nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a brother, George Faraguna and his wife, Arlene; four sisters, Vera Havertine and her husband, Michael "Micky," Marie "Mitzie" Faraguna, Elsie "Ginger" Kelly and Anna Faraguna.

FARAGUNA - John J. Faraguna, 92, of 1428 W. Hill St., Coal Township. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.