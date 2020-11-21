1/
John J. Lasko
ELYSBURG - John J. Lasko, 68, of 291 E. Valley Ave., Elysburg, passed away suddenly Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, resulting from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.

He was born in Ashland, May 9, 1952, the son of the late John and Susan (Thiroway) Lasko.

He was a 1970 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

John retired from Merck as a chemical operator.

On Sept. 15, 1973, in Mount Carmel, he married the former Nancy Boyce, who survives.

John was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader. He was a member of the Steampipers Hunt Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 464.

He was Father of the Year in 2018 and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.

John deeply loved his family and grandkids. He was a terrible boat driver.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 47 years, Nancy Lasko, are two sons, Jason Lasko and his wife, Michelle, of Mount Carmel, and Jeffrey Lasko and his wife, Jackie, of Mechanicsburg; one daughter, Amy Wheary and her husband, Brian, of Overlook; six grandchildren, Gavin and Lara Jane Lasko, Kelsey and Brayden Wheary, and Clayton and Alayna Lasko; and a sister, Patricia Mychack and her husband, Rich, of Kulpmont; nieces and nephews.

LASKO - John J. Lasko, 68, of 291 E. Valley Ave., Elysburg. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
