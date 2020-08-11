ELYSBURG - John Joseph Simko Jr., 83, of Elysburg, and formerly of Trevorton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, with his loving family by his side, at Vintage Knolls Assisted Living after a short illness.

John was born in Trevorton, Sept. 8, 1936, a son of the late Margaret (Reidinger) and John Simko Sr.

John graduated from Trevorton High School in 1955. He received a Bachelor of Science in special education in 1960, from Bloomsburg State College, and completed his Master of Education in 1968. After teaching at Tri-Valley High School for five years, he taught at Line Mountain High School for 35 years.

He helped create and lead the first local Special Olympics and continued to support the events for his entire teaching career. He created meaningful relationships with his students that went far beyond the classroom. Many former students stayed in touch with him for years after graduating, and John always made time for their visit or phone call.

On June 27, 1964, John married the love of his life, Leona (Brezgel) Simko, at St. Patrick Church, in Trevorton. Leona and John enjoyed each other's company no matter where they were. The two provided each other with unconditional support. They recently celebrated 56 wonderful years of marriage.

He was an active member of Saint Patrick Church, in Trevorton, where he was a lector for 35 years. He helped organize his Trevorton High School class reunions for 65 years.

John had many interests, including gardening, sports and World War II history. He spent hours in his yard and gardens, growing fruits and vegetables that would be eaten later in the year at family holidays, including his favorite gathering, Thanksgiving. He enjoyed hiking the Mt. Poco trail behind his house on Trevorton Road and taking walks at his wife's childhood farm. He loved taking long drives in the country to enjoy the fall leaves.

He was a loyal fan of the Phillies, Eagles and Sixers and never missed one of his children's sporting events.

More than the love of these hobbies was his love of family and friends. He was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. He took great pride in his five grandchildren and always had time to play a card game, take a walk and read a story. His character, faith, perseverance, integrity, modesty and patience made him an inspiring role model for anyone who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Leona; a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Jennifer Simko, of West Chester; and two daughters and sons-in law, Michelle and Sean Kriebel, of Glyndon, Maryland, and Sandra and Keith Orni, of Lunenburg, Massachusetts; and five wonderful grandchildren, Bodie Orni, Sage Orni, Peter Orni, Jack Kriebel and Brooke Simko.

SIMKO - John J. Simko Jr., 83, of Elysburg. Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to St. Patrick's Church Memorial Fund, 331 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton 17881. The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.