We're going to miss you VERY MUCH. Dad is going to miss you FOREVER. You were like a second Father to him. He used to tell me all the fun stories growing up on 5th street & about the nicknames of everyone @ " Da Hosey". We'll NEVER FORGET you. Mary, Lester, Jerry, Dan & Pete CAN'T WAIT to see you again! What conversations you're going to have. May your heart & soul finally be @ peace.





May GOD Bless,



Jerry, Kathy & Jonathan

JONATHAN R. STRAUSSER

Family