GREELAND, N.H. - John J. Veneski, 64, of Greenland, New Hampshire, formerly of Shamokin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Dover, New Hampshire. John was a cancer survivor since 1988.

He was born in Shamokin, Jan. 3, 1955. He was one of seven children to Martin Veneski, of Shamokin, and the late Christine (Senoski) Veneski. John was raised in Shamokin.

He graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School in Coal Township with the Class of 1972. He received his Bachelor of Science in information processing from Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg, in 1979.

John was a veteran serving with the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of captain. He worked for the Air Force System Command at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts, and Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia, as a systems development officer. He received his Master of Business Administration from Golden Gate University, San Francisco, while serving in the Air Force, and was honorably discharged in 1984.

He was employed as an IT specialist at Spruce Environmental Technologies Inc., in Ward Hill, Massachusetts, for 17 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family, bicycling, hiking, camping, was an avid downhill skier and a published poet and photographer.

In addition to his father, he leaves his wife, Michele (Masse) Kaulback-Veneski, and his stepdaughter, Kayla Kaulback, both of Greenland, and formerly of Kingston. Siblings Patrick Veneski, of California, Timothy Veneski, Christine Coleman and her husband, Dwayne, Laurie Sceski and her husband, Bill, and Vanessa Nicola and her husband, Rob, all of Pennsylvania, along with nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Martin Veneski Jr.

VENESKI - John J. Veneski, 64, of Greenland, New Hampshire, and formerly of Shamokin. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. At 6 p.m., a Christian vigil service will begin. Relatives and friends wishing to attend the Mass of Christian Burial are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mother of Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St. Inurnment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donation may be made to , Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or via www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Go to www.RemickGendron.com to view John's memorial website or to sign his tribute.