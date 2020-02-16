MOUNT CARMEL - John James Kealy, 72, of Mount Carmel, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

He was born at the former Ashland State General Hospital, Sept. 28, 1947, a son of the late Hubert J. and Catherine (Houston) Kealy.

John was a 1965 graduate of Catholic High School in Mount Carmel, and a 1969 graduate of Mount St. Mary's University in Maryland.

He was employed as a school teacher for many years until his retirement. He was employed at the former Holy Spirit School in Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School.

John was a life-long member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, the Mount Carmel Knights of Columbus Council 628 and various historical societies. He also served as a Mount Carmel Borough Council member.

Surviving are four sisters, Sister Marie Hubert Kealy, IHM, Ellen Kealy Pels and her husband, Bob, Loretta G. Vancko and Patricia J. Kealy; two nieces, Kathy and Lisa; and two grandnephews, Jack and Nicholas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sister M. Elizabeth Ann Kealy, IHM; and his brother the Rev. Hubert Kealy.

KEALY - John James Kealy, 72, of Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis J. Karwacki, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaverdale, Mount Carmel Township. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel 17851 or Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School, 2001 Clinton Ave. Coal Township 17866. To leave a condolence for John's family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.