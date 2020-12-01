1/
John "Jack" Johnson
DANVILLE - John "Jack" Johnson, 83, of Lavelle, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born May 6, 1937, the son of the late Ralph and Alma (Stine) Johnson.

He married Frieda Smith, who survives.

Jack spent most of his life working in and owning mines. He retired from Lindenmuth's Coal Processing Plant in Ashland, where he was the manager.

Jack was a devoted member of the Lavelle Volunteer Fire Co. for 66 years. He held numerous official titles, such as fire chief, fire marshall, constable, and he was always on the Election Board.

Jack was a member of the Christ's United Lutheran Church, the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, and a lifetime member of the NRA.

Jack loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed being outside and was an avid hunter, fisherman and camper.

In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by two sons, John "Jack" Johnson Jr., of Ashland, and James Johnson, of Pottsville; a daughter, Jill Still and her husband, Scott, of Carlisle; three grandchildren, Jessica Venesky and her husband, Bernie, of Shamokin, Jeremiah Johnson and his fiancé, Madison, of Mount Carmel, and Molly McNeal, of Carlisle; four great-grandchildren, Miranda and Autumn Peifer, of Shamokin, and Jax and Ivan Johnson, of Mount Carmel; nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Julia Johnson; two brothers, Ralph "Cappy" Johnson and Charles Johnson; and his beloved dog, Bear.

###

JOHNSON - John "Jack" Johnson, 83, of Lavelle. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ's United Lutheran Church, 437 Airport Road, Ashland 17921, in his honor. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.



Published in The News Item on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
November 30, 2020
We enjoyed talking and working with Jack. We'll miss seeing his smiling face
Jackie Deibert
Friend
