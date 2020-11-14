KULPMONT - John Joseph "Jack" "Huckle" Strausser, 98, peacefully went home to his Lord and Savior Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Serenity Gardens, Kulpmont.

He was born Dec. 21, 1921, in Shamokin, a son of the late Lester and Mary (Feeney) Strausser.

Jack was a proud veteran and honorably passed on Veterans Day. He served in World War II in the European Theatre of Operations in England, France, Belgium and Germany where he was a corporal with the 9th Army Signal Command.

Jack graduated from Shamokin High School in 1940 and was a lifetime resident of Shamokin.

He was a lifetime member of the West End Fire Co., Shamokin, where he served for many years as the financial secretary, a member of the American Legion, Elks Club, Knights of Columbus, and a faithful member of Our Lady of Hope Church (formerly St. Joseph's) in Coal Township.

John was employed by the Arrow Shirt Co. for 45 years until his retirement. He also was a stage foreman at the Victoria Theater in Shamokin. As a youngster, one of his more interesting jobs was loading dynamite for the miners in Shamokin. He would joke that he was too naïve to know just how dangerous the job was.

Jack was a great storyteller and blessed with a memory to recall people, places, history and events during his amazing life. He passionately loved life and people. You always walked away laughing, smiling and encouraged from an encounter with Jack. One of his many sayings was, "If I knew you were coming, I would have baked you a cake."

On Aug. 31, 1950, he married the love and devotion of his life, Margaret Lorraine Wetzel, at St. Joseph's Church, in Coal Township. Jack and Lorraine were blessed to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary together on Aug. 31. Lorraine survives him, and resides at Serenity Gardens.

John is survived by his three children, Larry Strausser, of Shamokin, Lori A. (Strausser) Zimmerman and her husband, Kenneth R., of Schnecksville, and David M. Strausser, of Mechanicsburg; three grandchildren, Sarah Ann Strausser and her husband, Jason Stewart, of Hershey, Mary Lu Strausser, of Duncannon, and David Daniel Strausser, of Mechanicsburg; a nephew, Gerald D. "Jerry" Strausser and his wife, Kathleen, of Elysburg; two nieces, Karen (Strausser) Rhodes, of Natrona Heights, and Annie Strausser, of Harrisburg.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald J. Strausser and Daniel D. "Coonie" Strausser.

The family would like to gratefully acknowledge Dr. Sudhir Khanna and staff, the loving and compassionate staff at Serenity Gardens; his nephew, Gerald "Jerry" Strausser, whom John called "an angel from God," and a loving and devoted family friend, Carol Keegan.

John will be deeply missed by all who loved him. Rest in peace, thy good and faithful servant!

STRAUSSER - Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, at Our Lady of Hope Church, Coal Township. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bear Gap. Viewing will be private. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.